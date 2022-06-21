This Newly Revamped Texas Glamping Site Has Air-Conditioned Tents Overlooking a River

Courtesy of Walden Retreats

This summer is a hectic one for travel. And while getting to where you need to go can be quite stressful, one would hope the destination is as tranquil as a gently flowing river. One unique retreat in Texas offers travelers the calm and the river in the form of a Hill Country glamping experience. Walden Retreats is reopening again this summer, and the Texas Hill Country getaway aims to "creating a luxurious camping experience which fosters rest and provides an intimate connection with nature," according to its website. The site sits on 96 acres of land just one hour west of Austin and one hour north of San Antonio.

The retreat fits the definition of glamping to a tee with 15 safari-style, air-conditioned tents on the grounds. But the glamping vibes of the tents don't stop at air conditioning. Seven of the 15 tents are suites that can sleep two to four people. The suites feature a 400-square-foot wrap-around deck, private outdoor shower, king-size bed, kitchen, bathroom with a cast iron clawfoot tub, and living room with leather lounge chairs and a cast iron wood stove. The remaining eight tents are studios that sleep two guests and have a 300-square-foot wrap-around deck, private outdoor shower, king-size bed, kitchen, and bathroom with a cast iron clawfoot tub.

Although the focus of the retreat is to stay offline and live in the moment, there are still tons of activities to do for guests. Because the retreat is on the Pedernales River, guests are encouraged to fish and boat. Guests can also check out one of the 16 wineries nearby, hike, visit the local town of Fredericksburg for shopping and art, and see an enchanted rock. Walden rates go from $250 to $500 per night. If you're interested in luxury camping, check out the Walden Retreats website for more information.

