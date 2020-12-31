You Can Get Free Breakfast & a Hangover Recovery Kit from Vita Coco on New Year's Day

There aren't big New Year's Eve blowouts this year, with good reason, but that does not mean you won't wake up on the first morning of 2021 with a hangover after casting out the dumpster fire of 2020.

Vita Coco will help alleviate the hangover you're nursing on January 1 after carrying the weight of 2020 on your shoulders. Place an order through Postmates if you're in Los Angeles or New York City, and you'll get a hangover recovery kit delivered to your doorstep for free. The kit includes a "toasty" breakfast sandwich, coconut water, cozy socks, earplugs, Banila Skincare, a free month of Obé Fitness, and more. The online workouts are probably for later, rather than when your stomach is churning and your head is throbbing.

Additionally, with each order, Vita Coco will donate $5 to ABC Food Tours, a non-profit that provides nutrition education and resources for kids in New York and Los Angeles.

You can place an order starting at 11 am EST in each city through the Postmates app. Add the recovery kit to your cart, and you're good to go. Though, it's not available across the entire city. You'll have to be in Manhattan for New York City orders or within a 10-mile radius of Culver City to get the order in LA. The company will also have the hangover recovery kits available as a gift with a purchase of one of Vita Coco's "Recovery Mode" sweatshirts if you live in the other 99% of the country.

It might not actually cure your hangover, but it can't hurt. Plus, grabbing a meal you didn't make or pay for to start the year must be a good omen. We could use as many of those as possible right now.