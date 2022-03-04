This Hard Seltzer Maker Is Releasing a Mimosa in a Can

There are some mornings that are just better with a little hair of the dog. But just because you've got mimosas on the brain, doesn't mean you have to drop $40 on bottomless brunch. That's especially true now that Vizzy has created a seltzer version of the breakfast beverage in four different flavors.

While I think we can admit that the seltzer market is oversaturated, Vizzy's mimosa take is a spin on the trend we haven't seen yet. The company's Strawberry Orange, Peach Orange, Pineapple Orange, and Pomegranate Orange flavors are officially hitting stores nationwide now.

"Let’s be real—no one has ever been sad drinking a Mimosa and Vizzy Mimosa Hard Seltzer takes the bubbles, orange juice, and real fruit flavor people love about the signature brunch cocktail and flips it on its head," Director of Marketing Liz Cramton said in a press release. "Not only is Vizzy Mimosa Hard Seltzer one of the best-tasting liquids we’ve tested in the past two years, it brings an entirely new vibe to the seltzer aisle and to brunch, lunch and really, any celebration."

Here's the real kicker though: The mimosa-inspired flavors feature Vitamin C from superfruit, which means you can day drink and call it a health choice.