What to Know About the Volcano Erupting Nearby Iceland's Keflavik Airport

"It is considered to be relatively small, and due to its location, there is low threat to populated areas or critical infrastructure," the statement said . "However, it is possible that pollution can be detected due to the gas release so people are advised against visiting the site of the eruption."

According to a statement shared by the Government of Iceland , the risk to populated areas and critical infrastructure is considered low, and, as of Thursday morning, there were no disruptions to international aviation.

On August 3, the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Southwest Iceland erupted. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed the event. The volcanic fissure is happening about 10 miles away from the Keflavik Airport and 20 miles from Reykjavik.

Right now, authorities advise people to stay away from the area where the volcano is active. The Washington Post has reported that despite the warning, people are still gathering near the volcano to watch and photograph it. And while it might be tempting to go look at lava, the area has more dangers than just the eruption itself.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said that earthquakes in the area in recent days could also cause tremors, falling rocks, and the release of toxic gas. So it would be best to stay clear of the area. Plus, the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano isn't a once-in-a-lifetime event. The office reported that the very same volcano erupted last year.

"We've been expecting an eruption somewhere in this area since the series of earthquakes started last weekend. What we know so far is that the eruption does not pose any risk to populated areas or critical infrastructure. We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation closely, and now we also benefit from the experience gained from last year's eruption," said Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland, in a shared statement.

As for the people who did not heed the warnings from public officials, one person described the eruption as "absolutely incredible" while calling the lava "dancing fire," according to The Washington Post.

You know what? I'll take their word for it and check out the live stream instead.