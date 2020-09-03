News Here Are the Voter Registration Deadlines in Every State for the November Election Know the dates for in-person, mail, and online registration.

Temporarily gone are the days of registering to vote at packed festival, outside a sporting event, or wherever else you normally stumble on a voter registration table. COVID-19 has made every step of life a little more difficult, including registering to vote, and we need to be intentional this year if we're going to navigate the complex landscape that is our state's unique voting system. Here, we put together a list of the voter registration deadlines for each state, for in-person, mail-in, and online submissions, to make everything a little easier. We'd like to give an extra special thanks to folks at vote.org for guiding us through with their incredible resources and knowledge. Keep in mind that, with registering to vote by mail, some states mention two distinct deadlines: 1) the day the envelope must be postmarked and 2) the day it has to arrive at the registration office. That means the safest move is to send the registration early enough to meet both deadlines. Another thing to remember is that sometimes letters just don’t get postmarked, meaning registrations that arrive late -- or even on time, in some cases -- may be invalidated. This became a major issue in the New York primary, for example, when so many absentee ballots were invalidated for this reason that voters filed a lawsuit to get their ballots counted (and won!). Once you’re registered to vote, remember to bring a valid driver’s license or identification card to in-person voting -- if that ID doesn’t have an address, you’ll likely be asked to show proof of residency, as well. Editor's Note: Some states changed their deadlines during the course of compiling this story. Please confirm dates with your local jurisdiction. Here are the deadlines in each state: Alabama

You are required to register in person or online 15 days before Election Day or have your mail-in registration postmarked 15 days before Election Day. Alaska

Voters must register 30 days in advance of the election, whether they do so in person, by mail, or online. If you choose to register by mail, be mindful that if the deadline falls on a Sunday, your envelope must be postmarked 31 days before Election Day. Arizona

If you’re registering in person, by mail, or online, you must do so 29 days in advance of Election Day, or on the next business day if that falls on a legal holiday or weekend. Arkansas

You cannot register to vote online. However, you may register 30 days prior to Election Day in person. You can also do so by mail postmarked 30 days in advance or 29 days if this falls on a Sunday. California

California allows for voter registration 15 days in advance of Election Day, whether you do so in person, by mail, or online.



Colorado

Colorado’s registration system is the procrastinator’s dream. You can register in person on the actual Election Day or online eight days before. If you’re going the mail-in route, your application must be received eight days prior to Election Day. Connecticut

You are required to register seven days in advance, whether that’s in-person, online, or via mail is up to you. Delaware

For those planning to register IRL or via mail, you’ll have to do so 24 days in advance and before Election Day. You can. register online until the fourth Saturday prior to the election. District of Columbia

You can register in person at the polls on Election Day, as long as you bring a valid ID and proof of residency. You can also mail your forms, which must be received at least 21 days before the election (meaning you should send it at least 25 days before the election). Online voting has been cancelled. Florida

Floridians must register to vote 29 days in advance of Election Day in person, online, or by mail. Georgia

To vote in Georgia, you’ll want to register in person or by mail 29 days before the election, or by the fifth Monday before Election Day online. Hawaii

Registration is open up to 30 days before Election Day in Hawaii, whether that’s by mail, in person, or online. Idaho

In Idaho, you are required to register 24 days before Election Day in person, but if you miss the deadline you can do so on the actual Election Day with proof of residence. Registration by mail must be postmarked 25 days in advance. Online registration requires 25 days as well. Illinois

For Illinois voters, in person registration is required 27 days in advance of Election Day, but afterwards you can still register during the early voting period. If you are registering via mail, it must be postmarked 28 days before. Online registration requires 16 days.

Indiana

Whether you’re voting in person, by mail, or online, you have up until 29 days before the election. Iowa

For Iowa Voters, in person registration is open until 10 days before the election. If you miss that deadline you can still register to vote in person during early vote or on Election Day. By mail, your forms must be received 10 days before Election Day and postmarked 15 days before Election Day. You can register online 10 days before Election Day. Kansas

Whether you’re registering in person, postmarked by mail, or online, you must do so 21 days advance. Kentucky

You must register 29 days in advance in person, by mail, or online. Louisiana

If you’re registering online, you can do so up to 20 days before the election. However, if you’re planning to register in person or via mail, it must be done or postmarked 30 days prior to Election Day. Maine

Maine has made it really easy. While you can’t register to vote online, you can do so in person up until Election Day, as well as via mail if received 15 days in advance. Maryland

In person registration is open until 21 days before the election, but if you miss that deadline, you can still do so during the early voting period or on Election Day as long as you provide proof of address. You can also register online, or by mail if it’s postmarked 21 days in advance. Massachusetts

Register in person, online, or by mail at least 10 days before the election. Michigan

If you’re planning to register in person, you can do so at your city or township clerk office on or before Election Day. Registration by mail or online must be postmarked or received by October 19, 2020. Minnesota

If registering in person, you have until Election Day. However, online and mail registration must be completed or postmarked 21 days before. Mississippi

You cannot register to vote online in the state of Mississippi, but you are able to do so in person or by mail 30 days before the election. Missouri

Missouri requires you to register either in person, by mail, or online 27 days before Election Day.

Montana

You must register to vote in person by Election Day, or by mail 30 days before Election Day, to be received 27 days before. You can’t register online. Nebraska

You can register in person 11 days before Election day, or 18 postmarked days before Election Day online or by mail. If you choose mail, the office must receive it 14 days before, so send your forms in advance. You can also register online 18 days before Election Day. Nevada

You can register to vote in person at the polling place during early voting and on Election Day. By mail, your registration must be postmarked at least 28 days before Election Day in order for it to count. You can register online, as well, at least five days before the big day. New Hampshire

NH is a bit complicated. The last day to register before Election Day is the last meeting of the Supervisors of the Checklist, which happens six to 13 days before Election Day (you can find out exactly when on your town’s website, or by calling your clerk’s office). By mail, you want to make sure the registration is received between six and 13 days before, again depending on that meeting. You can still register to vote on Election Day by going to your polling place or early polling place with a valid photo ID. You can’t register online. New Jersey

Jersey is simple. Register in person 21 days before Election Day, or send in a registration that’s postmarked 21 days before the election. You can’t register online. New Mexico

You can register in person 28 days before Election Day, and on the Saturday before Election Day, at the county clerk's office. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked 28 days before, but New Mexico says that the application will be accepted through the Friday after this deadline as long as it’s postmarked, which is definitely not guaranteed. Online registration is open until 28 days before. New York

You must register in person -- or send a postmarked registration -- 25 days before Election Day. Note that, with mail-in, the registration must be received 20 days before. As referenced earlier, NY got into some trouble with letters that failed to be postmarked during the primaries, so try to send earlier if you can. You can register online 25 days before the election. North Carolina

If you don’t register in person 25 days before the election, you're allowed to do so the preceding Saturday. By mail, you’ll need to have your registration postmarked by 25 days before the election, but if the mail-in registration's postmark is missing or unclear, it will still be processed if received at least 20 days before the election. You can also register online up until 25 days before. North Dakota

North Dakota is the cool aunt of the 50 states and does not require voter registration (so just bring your valid ID and proof of residency to the polls on Election Day). But there's a downside to this, unfortunately -- no mail-in/online registration or voting. Ohio

Ohio requires that you either register in person -- or get a registration sent and postmarked -- at least 30 days before Election Day, but the state will pardon a late mail-in if the “30 days prior” day is a Sunday... And this year it is (October 4!), so you’ll have a small cushion there… Not that we recommend waiting until the last minute. You can also just register online 30 days before the election. Oklahoma

You either have to register in person or get your mail-in registration postmarked at least 25 days before Election Day. No online registration. Oregon

You can register in person up to 21 days before the election, or have your mail-in registration delivered 21 days before -- that means you should send it at least, like, 26 days before to be safe. Or you could register online, 21 days before. Pennsylvania

You can register in person or by mail up to 15 days before Election Day. It doesn’t say it on the website, but make sure you send your mail-in registration at least five days before that 15 day mark to guarantee it’s received in time. You can also register online 15 days before to hopefully reduce complications. Rhode Island

Register in person up to 30 days before Election Day, or send in your registration with a postmark 30 days before. The state says that, if the postmark is missing or unclear and the form is no more than five days late, the sender will still be registered. You can also register online 30 days before the election.