You Could Win $5,000 for a Vacation Rental Every Day until August 12

Most people have gone months without seeing the people that mean the most to them. But with vaccinations becoming more widespread, many are starting to get together with family and friends again. Gathering at home or going out to eat is great, but there's a better way, and Vrbo wants to help make it happen.

The vacation rental company is helping families and friends reunite in the most epic way. Every day for a month, Vrbo is giving away a $5,000 credit that can be used towards any of its rental homes across the country.

"Grandparents want to kiss their grandchildren. Aunts and uncles want to hug their favorite nieces and nephews. Families are ready to travel again and finally see their loved ones face-to-face," Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo, said in a press release. "We want to ensure this year is filled with as many joyful, laughter-and-tear-filled reunions as possible because we've all been waiting a long time to see our favorite people again."

The contest kicked off earlier this week and runs until August 12 at 11:59 pm CT. In other words, you have the chance of winning those $5,000 every single day for almost another month.

The $5,000 credit can be used on any Vrbo rental you want—whether it's a giant house at the beach for the entire extended family or a cabin in the woods with just one loved one. The trip can also be as long or short as you want—basically, if you win, you can spend the credit as you please.

Winners will be announced daily via Vrbo's Instagram and Twitter accounts. All you have to do is be a legal US resident that's 18 or older, follow Vrbo on Twitter and Instagram, post a photo of yourself with the people you've missed the most, and explain why you can't wait to reunite with them in the caption, using the hashtag #VrboReunionContest. Then, keep an eye on Vrbo's social channels as winners are announced. Stays need to be booked within 90 days of winning and must take place before July 31, 2022.

For more information, check out the contest's website here.