You Can Stay in the Ultimate NERF Cabin, Loaded with a Unbelievable Number of NERF Toys
Hasbro and VRBO have created a cabin for the ultimate NERF enthusiasts.
If you're a child at heart or just have children in your home, Hasbro and VRBO have created a getaway that will grab your attention. (And the attention of 29 of your friends or family members...)
The companies are offering the ultimate NERF cabin on the home-sharing site. It will be available for a rental in late September. The cabin, situated on Grand Lake o' the Cherokees in northern Oklahoma, has more NERF toys and blasters than any person could reasonably be expected to acquire under a single roof. That's in addition to scooters, a dock, sporting equipment, a water trampoline, and go-karts. It's not free, but at $100 per night, it's alluring.
If you recognize the house, it's not your mind playing tricks on you. It's the NERF House Squad hub on the NERF House Showdown series on YouTube.
The price tag looks even more reasonable when you note that the cabin sleeps 30 with five separate living areas. It can be booked starting at noon CT on September 1. At that time, you'll be vying for a stay from September 24-26. Only one group is going to get it, though. Your odds of landing a night at the NERF house aren't great, but if you do get it, you're going to suddenly be quite popular with your family and friends.