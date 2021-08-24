You Can Stay in the Ultimate NERF Cabin, Loaded with a Unbelievable Number of NERF Toys

If you're a child at heart or just have children in your home, Hasbro and VRBO have created a getaway that will grab your attention. (And the attention of 29 of your friends or family members...)

The companies are offering the ultimate NERF cabin on the home-sharing site. It will be available for a rental in late September. The cabin, situated on Grand Lake o' the Cherokees in northern Oklahoma, has more NERF toys and blasters than any person could reasonably be expected to acquire under a single roof. That's in addition to scooters, a dock, sporting equipment, a water trampoline, and go-karts. It's not free, but at $100 per night, it's alluring.