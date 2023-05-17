One of Vrbo's Top Vacation Homes of 2023 Is Shockingly Affordable

It's always nice when vacation rental companies release handy lists featuring their best or top-rated vacation homes, as it can be a helpful tool for travelers looking to pick their next destination. It is less nice, however, when the homes listed boast astronomically high prices per night.

Vrbo, the popular vacation rental platform, just blessed prospective travelers with such a list, naming its top vacation homes of 2023 (you can find the full ranking of gorgeous properties here). But lo' and behold, most of them are actually out of budget for the average traveler—except, maybe, one.

To be fair, these are supposedly la crème de la crème when it comes to Vrbo homes, so it shouldn't be a shocker that they come with a pretty lavish price tag attached. If anything, the fact that one of the featured properties is below $500 per night might even scream "deal."

Located in Dripping Springs, Texas (roughly one hour away from Austin), the "Riverfront Hideaway" is currently listed for an average of $418 a night and, according to the listing, it sleeps up to six people in three bedrooms. Do the math, and you'll see that isn't really terrible, as you could get the massive property (the house spans across 2,150 square feet) for roughly $70 per night per person.

And you'd have plenty of outside space to use, too. The property flaunts five acres of land and it even has direct river access if you're feeling like dipping your toes or going for a swim. Or you can even experience the outdoors without actually touching any nature, as the house itself is equipped with a massive wraparound terrace. For the price point, it honestly has it all—there's also an outdoor grill, a corner fireplace, and all the peace and tranquility you'd need for a truly secluded getaway.

Check out some photos of the property below: