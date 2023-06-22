This Airline Is Offering $10 Flights Within Europe Right Now

Who said that spending your summer flying across Europe has to be expensive? Certainly not me, and low-cost European carrier Vueling seems to agree.

Secret Flying is now reporting a Vueling flash sale across many European routes. And get this—tickets start from only €9 (roughly $9.86) one way. According to the website, the promo is available for travel between June and August, and in order to snag it, you should plan to book through Skyscanner rather than the Vueling website. You do, however, have to act fast, as the promotion is available for a limited time and prices are subject to change.

Among the routes available, for example, you can fly from Ibiza to Barcelona for only €9. To take a look at Vueling's available dates and routes first, you can visit this website. Once you've done that, you can proceed to book on Skyscanner.