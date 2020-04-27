You Can Now Get Delivery From Waffle House Locations Across the US

Even though Waffle House locations are well-known for not closing, a lot of the dining rooms in the US are closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

That has pushed the breakfast-all-day chain to work toward implementing delivery across most locations. The Waffle House has announced its first-ever delivery partner, so you can get your night waffles even when the dining rooms are closed. (That's in addition to being able to buy the waffle mix online now.) You can now place orders through Postmates to get food from hundreds of Waffle House locations. Though, you'll be ordering from the restaurant's new limited menu.

"We are proud to partner with Postmates to help our customers enjoy the delicious taste of Waffle House at home -- and hopefully, to get the Waffle House Index back to green. In a collaborative effort, we were able to work with Postmates to quickly implement a delivery solution that worked well for both of us without causing a disruption to our restaurant operations," said Greg Rollings, VP of Marketing for Waffle House. "We have already rolled out delivery from over 800 Waffle House locations and are looking to add new markets every day."

Additionally, you can use the code "LOVEWAFFLES" to get free delivery through April 27. It's not free waffles (or churros), but it's a good start on making sure night waffles are back to being part of your routine.