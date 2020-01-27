Waffle House Is Taking Reservations for Valentine's Day

Everyone's definition of romance is different. Some want to be wined and dined and fed chocolate-covered strawberries like it's a Nicholas Sparks movie while for others, a plate of breakfast carbs is more than enough. If you fall into the latter camp, you're in luck -- Waffle House is continuing its 12-year Valentine's Day tradition and accepting reservations, because hash browns are a love language.
Nearly 200 restaurants are slapping on white table clothes and dimming the lights in honor of February 14, an annual event that began at a John's Creek, Georgia-based location in 2008. Now, across 21 states, Waffle House pulls out all the stops for a night of romance, including candles, rose petals, and a special menu. We're not entirely sure what that'll encompass, but I've never known the chain to disappoint.
Acquired Taste: Blood Rice Cakes With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Justina Valentine
"Valentine's Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love and it's even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money," the chain's official 'Valentine's Specialist' Jessica Kinskey said in a statement. "This is the only night that Waffle House locations take reservations. We've had customers asking for months when they can get their reservation in for 2019."
To make a reservation, double check for a participating location in your area and give 'em a ring.
h/t Delish
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.