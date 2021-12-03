These Japanese Vending Machines Come Stocked with Wagyu Beef

Get some of the world's most luxurious meat straight from a vending machine.

By Megan Schaltegger

Published on 12/3/2021 at 11:43 AM

Food1.it / Shutterstock

In case you haven't had the pleasure of sampling a cut of wagyu beef, let me enlighten you: It's among the rarest, most luxurious meats in the world thanks to its rich marbling and buttery taste.

And while a piece of steak of this caliber can cost you a pretty penny (we're talking up to $200 per pound), there's a vending machine in Japan that is now selling slabs of the top-tier beef.

If you happen to find yourself in the Japanese countryside town of Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, you can snag a hunk of wagyu at literally any hour thanks to a wagyu beef vending machine, which local news outlet Sora News 24 reported on recently.

The machine, which sits right outside the ranch that raises the wagyu cattle, features a variety of different cuts of wagyu to choose from, including hamburger steaks, shoulder roast, offal, and sirloin. Prices are reasonable too, ranging from around $8 USD to $16.

 

The process is simple: Just tap your selection on the push-button display, pay, and out plops your hunk of delicious beef. Each comes vacuum-packed and frozen (at -20 degrees Celsius), and features a best-by date of about three months out. 

And while the best-by date gives you some time, the meat isn't just sitting in the vending machine for weeks. According to the outlet, it's restocked daily—often after selling out the day before. 

Megan Schaltegger is a staff writer at Thrillist.