These Japanese Vending Machines Come Stocked with Wagyu Beef
Get some of the world's most luxurious meat straight from a vending machine.
In case you haven't had the pleasure of sampling a cut of wagyu beef, let me enlighten you: It's among the rarest, most luxurious meats in the world thanks to its rich marbling and buttery taste.
And while a piece of steak of this caliber can cost you a pretty penny (we're talking up to $200 per pound), there's a vending machine in Japan that is now selling slabs of the top-tier beef.
If you happen to find yourself in the Japanese countryside town of Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, you can snag a hunk of wagyu at literally any hour thanks to a wagyu beef vending machine, which local news outlet Sora News 24 reported on recently.
The machine, which sits right outside the ranch that raises the wagyu cattle, features a variety of different cuts of wagyu to choose from, including hamburger steaks, shoulder roast, offal, and sirloin. Prices are reasonable too, ranging from around $8 USD to $16.
The process is simple: Just tap your selection on the push-button display, pay, and out plops your hunk of delicious beef. Each comes vacuum-packed and frozen (at -20 degrees Celsius), and features a best-by date of about three months out.
And while the best-by date gives you some time, the meat isn't just sitting in the vending machine for weeks. According to the outlet, it's restocked daily—often after selling out the day before.