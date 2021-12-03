These Japanese Vending Machines Come Stocked with Wagyu Beef

In case you haven't had the pleasure of sampling a cut of wagyu beef, let me enlighten you: It's among the rarest, most luxurious meats in the world thanks to its rich marbling and buttery taste.

And while a piece of steak of this caliber can cost you a pretty penny (we're talking up to $200 per pound), there's a vending machine in Japan that is now selling slabs of the top-tier beef.

If you happen to find yourself in the Japanese countryside town of Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, you can snag a hunk of wagyu at literally any hour thanks to a wagyu beef vending machine, which local news outlet Sora News 24 reported on recently.

The machine, which sits right outside the ranch that raises the wagyu cattle, features a variety of different cuts of wagyu to choose from, including hamburger steaks, shoulder roast, offal, and sirloin. Prices are reasonable too, ranging from around $8 USD to $16.