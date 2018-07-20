Waitress Bodyslams Meathead Who Groped Her and Gets the Guy Arrested

The only way to deal with a handsy, groping stranger might be to try your best WWE-impression and slam that bastard to the floor. Emelia Holden, a 21-year-old server at Vinnie Van Go-Go's in Savannah, Georgia was taking a customer's order last month when a male patron walked by and grabbed her butt. Not one to let the vile libertine get away with it, Holden ran up to the dude, grabbed him by the back of the shirt and wrangled him to the floor like a barnyard animal. Then she cussed him out in front of the entire restaurant.
The whole thing was caught on surveillance footage, which clearly shows the schlub walk behind her and oh-so-clandestinely extend his left hand to the server's backside. The rest of the footage will serve as a lesson that women can kick your cowardly ass if need be.
Holden explained the superhero move to People, saying: “When I felt that happen, my first thought was that it was one of my friends... it was a really intimate touch. His hand went further than it should have so I was thinking, ‘There’s no way a stranger just did that.’”
Then, instinct took over. “I looked at him and I said, ‘You don’t touch me, motherfucker!’” she said. “I didn’t even think, I just reacted. I don’t know how I reacted the way I did. I’ve never done that before.”
Holden's coworkers called the cops, who reviewed the video and arrested the man on a charge of sexual battery. He was held in jail from that Saturday until Monday, then released on $2,500 bail. Holden said she got high-fives from patrons and is glad the cops hauled the offender off to jail. She hopes that it sets a precedent for other women in the service industry and beyond.
“I’m glad that other women can see this and know that you can stand up for yourself," she told People. "You also have the right to wear whatever you want without having to worry about being groped.”
Consider all the lecherous meatheads of the world fairly warned.
