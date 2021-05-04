Walgreens Just Launched Same-Day Delivery Nationwide

Some days you just need an entire candy aisle worth of snacks for your movie night, a Powerade for its hangover healing power, or a pack of allergy medicine to get you through the season. But I think I can speak for all of us when I say the absolute last thing you want to do in those situations is actually get up off your couch. Now, you don't have to.

Walgreens has officially launched same-day delivery nationwide. You can stock up on whatever you need (there's over 24,000 products available) and it'll arrive on your doorstep in under two hours, the company announced Tuesday.

"As the country gets ready to emerge from the pandemic, Walgreens continues its focus on enhancing our customer experience through integrated and simplified shopping solutions," Stefanie Kruse, vice president of digital commerce for Walgreens, said in a press release. "Since the launch of myWalgreens in November 2020, we are constantly innovating to provide convenient delivery options to our customers that make their lives easier. We are confident that customers will enjoy our new Same Day Delivery functionality for those last minute needs."

Available via Walgreens.com and the Walgreens app, you can check out eligible products and delivery hours. MyWalgreens members can also earn points and use Walgreens Cash rewards, as well as redeem digital promotions and savings.

In fall 2020, Walgreens debuted its in-store, curbside, and drive-thru pickup (which, ahem, only takes 30 minutes if you need an even quicker solution). You can even snag your prescription this route. Of course, Walgreens also works with Postmates, DoorDash, and Instacart for delivery as well.