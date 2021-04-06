This Map Shows Which States Are the Best for Working from Home
States outside the Continental US didn't fare too well.
Since the rise of COVID-19, more people have been working from home than ever. For some, it's been a blessing. For others, it's been a curse. For most of us, our place of residence is a major determining factor in that.
Finance site WalletHub crunched some numbers to determine which states are best suited for work-from-home employees, using a number of metrics like the average cost of utilities, average home size, average yard size, share of potential telecommuters, access to internet, and level of cybersecurity.
The following map shows the study's findings. Hover over states to see their rank, and hot tip: the darker the state, the better its rank.
Delaware proved that it doesn't only rank first in terms of statehood, taking the coveted top spot in the study for being friendliest overall to remote workers. On the flip side, we have Hawaii and Alaska, which rank the least friendly in the nation to remote workers.
If you were to break the criteria down a little, Colorado is considered the best in terms of work environment alone and Georgia is best in terms of living environment alone. That said, Colorado's average living environment was rated very poorly and Georgia's average work environment was pretty mediocre, so Delaware shot up as the state with the best of both.
Here's the full ranking of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia:
1. Delaware
2. North Carolina
3. Georgia
4. New Hampshire
5. Tennessee
6. Arizona
7. New Jersey
8. Texas
9. Utah
10. Oregon
11. Virginia
12. Colorado (tie)
12. Florida (tie)
14. South Dakota
15. Connecticut
16. Pennsylvania
17. Washington
18. Maryland
19. South Carolina
20. Idaho
21. Wisconsin
22. Ohio
23. Massachusetts
24. Nevada
25. Indiana
26. Minnesota
27. New York
28. Rhode Island
29. Louisiana
30. Kentucky
31. Alabama
32. California
33. Missouri
34. Michigan
35. Kansas
36. Illinois
37. Vermont
38. District of Columbia
39. Nebraska
40. Maine
41. Oklahoma
42. West Virginia
43. Iowa
44. New Mexico
45. Wyoming
46. Montana
47. Arkansas
48. Mississippi
49. North Dakota
50. Hawaii
51. Alaska