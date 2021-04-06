This Map Shows Which States Are the Best for Working from Home

Since the rise of COVID-19, more people have been working from home than ever. For some, it's been a blessing. For others, it's been a curse. For most of us, our place of residence is a major determining factor in that.

Finance site WalletHub crunched some numbers to determine which states are best suited for work-from-home employees, using a number of metrics like the average cost of utilities, average home size, average yard size, share of potential telecommuters, access to internet, and level of cybersecurity.

The following map shows the study's findings. Hover over states to see their rank, and hot tip: the darker the state, the better its rank.