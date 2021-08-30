These Are the Hardest Working States in America Right Now

Where you live says a lot about you. It can point out what's important to you, the food you like, the beer you drink, the phrases you use, and whose side you're on in the great chicken sandwich wars. According to new data collected by the World Economic Forum, location might also indicate how hard you work.

As a whole, the United States logged 1,767 hours of work in 2021 alone. The only other nation to log more hours was Mexico, which outranked the US by 357 hours. That's no small feat. Personal finance site WalletHub decided to take this data further, looking at which states in America worked the hardest. What it found, was that it's not just food, ideology, and language that set each state apart. It's the way we live and, more specifically, the way we work.

The site looked at 10 key indicators to determine which states were the hardest-working, and which were the least. They included average workweek hours, the number of workers with more than one job, and annual volunteer hours per resident in each state. What it found was that some states value hard work over play, while others feel the opposite.

Before you get too stressed, we've broken down the data for you. There's even a handy interactive map, so all you have to do is hover over where you're from or where you live now to see your ranking.