These Are the Hardest Working States in America Right Now
How does your home state hustle?
Where you live says a lot about you. It can point out what's important to you, the food you like, the beer you drink, the phrases you use, and whose side you're on in the great chicken sandwich wars. According to new data collected by the World Economic Forum, location might also indicate how hard you work.
As a whole, the United States logged 1,767 hours of work in 2021 alone. The only other nation to log more hours was Mexico, which outranked the US by 357 hours. That's no small feat. Personal finance site WalletHub decided to take this data further, looking at which states in America worked the hardest. What it found, was that it's not just food, ideology, and language that set each state apart. It's the way we live and, more specifically, the way we work.
The site looked at 10 key indicators to determine which states were the hardest-working, and which were the least. They included average workweek hours, the number of workers with more than one job, and annual volunteer hours per resident in each state. What it found was that some states value hard work over play, while others feel the opposite.
Before you get too stressed, we've broken down the data for you. There's even a handy interactive map, so all you have to do is hover over where you're from or where you live now to see your ranking.
Here's the full list:
1. Alaska
2. North Dakota
3. Nebraska
4. South Dakota
5. Texas
6. Wyoming
7. Oklahoma
8. Virginia
9. New Hampshire
10. Kansas
11. Maryland
12. Georgia
13. Colorado
14. Utah
15. Tennessee
16. Minnesota
17. North Carolina
18. Indiana
19. Iowa
20. Alabama
21. Idaho
22. Hawaii
23. Wisconsin
24. Kentucky
25. Arkansas
26. Louisiana
27. Montana
28. Vermont
29. Missouri
30. South Carolina
31. Washington
32. Maine
33. Mississippi
34. Delaware
35. Florida
36. Arizona
37. Pennsylvania
38. Ohio
39. California
40. Nevada
41. Massachusetts
42. New Jersey
43. Illinois
44. Oregon
45. Michigan
46. Rhode Island
47. Connecticut
48. New York
49. West Virginia
50. New Mexico
Alaska and North Dakota were previously ranked at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in 2018. Anchorage, Alaska was ranked the hardest-working city in 2019 as well.
WalletHub also put together several separate lists. It found that the states with the highest average workweek hours were Alaska, North Dakota, and Wyoming. The states with the lowest average workweek hours were Utah, Rhode Island, and Oregon. Nebraska, New Hampshire, and Utah had the highest employment rate, while California, Hawaii, and Nevada had the lowest. The states with the lowest average leisure time spent daily were Alaska, Utah, and Wyoming. Meanwhile, West Virginia, Alabama, and Mississippi had the highest.