These Are the Most Fun States in the Country

Some states are better than others, though everyone has their own opinions about which. We can't definitively tell you which state is the best, but we can tell you which states are more fun than others since there's now data to prove it. WalletHub did a deep dive into all 50 states to find out which are worth a visit and which are a bore.

In pinning down the most—and least—fun states in America, WalletHub looked at 26 key factors and took budget into consideration. Some criteria the site considered in its rankings include things like the cost of seeing a movie, how easy it is to get to national parks, and how many casinos there are. Coming in at number one is California, with a score of 60.81 points out of 100. Last on the list is West Virginia with an overall score of 14.67.

WalletHub's top 10 features some states you'd expect and some you wouldn't. Some of the more surprising places leading the rankings are Minnesota, which ranked at number nine, and Pennsylvania, which came in right behind it.

Here are the top 10 most fun states in America:

California

Florida

Nevada

New York

Illinois

Colorado

Washington

Texas

Minnesota

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Mississippi

Delaware

Arkansas

Rhode Island

Vermont

Alabama

Connecticut

Kentucky

Kansas

Maine

Here are the top 10 least fun states:There's more than meets the eye when it comes to WalletHub's list of most and least fun states, however. Just because your state was ranked at the bottom of WalletHub's list, doesn't mean it's not worth a visit. For example, California is ranked number one overall, though it came in at number five for nightlife. Nevada ranked number three overall, but came in at number one for nightlife, not surprisingly, and number four for entertainment and recreation. Basically, what we're saying is that "fun" is subjective and depends on what you're looking for.

If you want to hit the clubs until the wee hours of the morning, Nevada is the place for you. If you're looking for national parks, Alaska, Wyoming, and Montana are your best bet. If it's good food you're after, you might want to consider California, Florida, New York, Texas, or Illinois, all of which have the most restaurants per capita. Travelers hoping to work on their golf game will want to hit up Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, New York, or Pennsylvania. If gains are your game, consider one of the states with the most fitness centers per capita, like California, New York, Florida, Texas, or New Jersey (where GTL was invented).

We've all been stuck at home for too long. Maybe it's time for you to get out and see the country—at least the most fun parts of it. Maybe make a road trip out of it.