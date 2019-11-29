These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart This Year

Be brave on Black Friday, deal hunters, and leave your small children at home. Did you know Walmart has a “worst Black Friday disaster” compilation video on YouTube? That means you have a 50/50 shot at getting out of the store without losing your temper and an even smaller chance if you’re going to the TV section. You know why? Because Walmart's 2019 Black Friday sale has tons of flaming hot deals.
Before you head out to embrace the holiday consumerism pre-Thanksgiving dinner digestion, here are the best discounted items to keep an eye out for, along with their Black Friday prices.
Best Walmart Black Friday TV Deals
- 40" Class 1080p Roku Smart TV only at Walmart ($98, special buy)
- 43" Samsung 4K LED Smart TV ($227, save $220)
- 55" Samsung 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV ($378, save $150)
- 65" Philips Class 4K Android Smart TV ($278, special buy)
- 65" Samsung 4K LED Smart TV ($477.99, save $320)
- 65" VIZIO 4K HDR Smart TV ($498, save $350)
Editor's Note: The prices may not match those on the website at time of publication, especially the special buys.
Best Walmart Black Friday Laptop & Tablet Deals
- Samsung 16GB storage Chromebook 3 ($99, save $60)
- Acer Chromebook 715, 15.6" ($299, save $100)
- HP 22 All-in-One, 22" Display ($299, save $200)
- Legion By Lenovo15.6" Gaming Laptop ($799.00, save $300)
- Lenovo Chromebook, 14" HD Display ($159.00, save $139.99)
Best Walmart Black Friday Phone Deals
- Samsung Galaxy S10 with 128GB ($699.99, save $200)
- Apple iPhone XS ($100 off all models)
- iPhone 6S, 32GB, Straight Talk ($149.99, save $150)
- Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max (New installment plan comes with $300 Walmart Gift Card
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, Note 10 (New installment plan comes with $450 Walmart Gift Card)
Best Walmart Black Friday Video Game Console & Game Deals
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order / Gears 5 bundles ($349.00, save $150)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order / Gears 5 / NBA 20k20 / Forza Horizon 4 / Battlefield 5 Bundles - ($199, save $100)
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition ($149.00, save $100)
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console - Wireless GamePad ($299.00, save $100)
- Nintendo Switch (Latest Model) + Spyro Reignited Trilogy - 'Build your own bundle' from ($299.99, save $40)
Best Walmart Black Friday Gadget Deals
- Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo ($49, save $30)
- iRobot 670 Wi-Fi Vacuum ($197, save $47)
- Hover-1 All-Star Hoverboard ($89, save $59)
- Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Sport Loop ($429, save $100)
- Google Smart TV Kit: Google Home Mini and Chromecast ($45.00, save $30)
When Does Walmart Open on Black Friday?
To be clear, Walmart has been offering Black Friday-style deals in the several days leading up to Black Friday, but the bulk its big discounts for the occasion won't be available in-store until the doors open at 6pm on Thanksgiving, November 28. Walmart stores will remain open through Black Friday. And if you'd rather skip the TV battleground at Walmart, check out the deals at your other favorite retailers.
