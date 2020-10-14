Walmart's Spreading Out Its Black Friday Sales This November

The Black Friday tradition of frenzied shoppers spilling into big box retailers is on pause this year, but super sales continue apace. Walmart, for one, is extending the holiday shopping deals with a three day-long November event.

Beginning next month, the retail giant is kicking off "Black Friday Deals for Days," so shoppers have more time to score savings, and more ways to access them as well. In addition to the online and in store extended sale, Walmart is offering contact-free curbside pickup service.

"Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for -- the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands -- hasn’t changed," executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Scott McCall said in a statement. "I’m really excited that this year, when it matters most to our customers, we’re offering them more convenient and safer ways to shop Black Friday at Walmart, whether that’s from the shelf in one of our stores, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered right to their front door."