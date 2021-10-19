Walmart Just Revealed Its Black Friday Plans & Early Access to Deals

Last year, Walmart reinvented its usual 24-hour mad dash of deals known as Black Friday with an entire month worth of events called Black Friday Deals for Days, which it's doing again this year. So there's no need to throw elbows at 5 am on November 29 just for the last Nintendo Switch because you can start shopping now.

The first of Walmart's super sales kicks off online on November 3 at 7 pm EST and is set to continue in stores on November 5, while the second event begins at the same time online on November 10 and in stores on November 13. For paying Walmart+ members, however, the sales kick off even sooner with exclusive early access to all three Black Friday events.

"We continue to build Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for our customers," Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside said in a press release. "That means we're there for our customers during the everyday with key benefits like free unlimited delivery from stores and free shipping with no order minimum, but it also means we create extra excitement for them during the big moments, like Black Friday. We're excited for our Walmart+ members to be first in line for the hottest Black Friday deals out there."

As for what to expect of said sales, according to Walmart itself, the retailer will be slashing prices on everything from Samsung and Apple to Keurig and Reebok. Select deals will be available as early as today at 8:15pm EST.

"Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we're making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item," Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Scott McCall said in the release. "The team has worked hard to prepare for another outstanding holiday season, and no matter how or where our customers choose to shop—from the shelf in a store, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered to their front door—they can depend on us for a safe and convenient shopping experience."