Walmart Recalls 25,550 Bags of Tortilla Chips

Great Value Walmart brand tortilla chips are being recalled because of possible metal contamination.

Although we don’t know precisely how the bags were contaminated, according to Food Safety News, 2,555 cases (with 10 bags per case) were recalled—that’s about 25,550 bags of chips. Great Value has tons of different tortilla chip flavor varieties, so luckily, the recall will not affect all of them. So far, the only type being taken off shelves are the Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips.