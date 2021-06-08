Walmart Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving for the Second Year in a Row

Some of us aren't the shop three days in advance and prep the night before kind of Thanksgiving hosts, but unfortunately for procrastinators, you're going to have to plan ahead—if you're shopping at Walmart, that is. The retail giant just announced that it won't open Thursday, November 25 (aka Turkey Day) for the second year in a row.

On Friday, Walmart said that it plans to keep all US stores closed on Thanksgiving as a thank you to employees for their hard work over the past year. This tradition began last year, after the turbulent first few months of the pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. [Walmart founder] Sam Walton said, 'Our people make the difference,' and that’s never been more true than it is right now," Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. "Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time."

But don't worry, Black Friday is still happening. The day of super sales—which kicked off online at midnight and in-stores at 5 am last year—is set for November 26, though Walmart has yet to announce the official hours. "Stores will operate regular posted hours on Wednesday, November 24. Information about store hours for Friday, November 26, will be announced at a later date," the company said.

Walmart isn't the only retailer planning to remain closed on Thanksgiving. In January, Target similarly announced plans to close on Thanksgiving Day. The big box store said, "the response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day."