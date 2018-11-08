Walmart Is Already Offering a Bunch of Big Black Friday Deals Right Now

Whether you love it or loathe it, Black Friday isn't going anywhere. The huge post-Thanksgiving bargain bonanza is arguably the most lucrative day of the year for most big box stores, and this year at least a couple of them are hoping to cash in on the shopping mania earlier than ever. Case in point, Walmart, which just announced a lineup of deals that are available right now on its website.
On Thursday, Walmart officially unveiled its big Black Friday plans, teasing some of the deals that will be up for grabs in a couple weeks, and also announced that big discounts on a handful of popular items are available starting right now, for the duration of November 8. Specifically, it's running a sale on 18 different products via its website, with everything from flatscreen TVs to laptops up for grabs at incredibly low prices. You can peek at everything at the official Walmart Buy Now website, but here's the full lineup:
- Bounce Pro 14-foot trampoline ($179)
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in1 laptop ($169)
- Dell G3 15.6" gaming laptop i5/8/1050 ($699)
- Dell G3 15.6" gaming laptop i7/8/1050Ti ($799)
- Dell Inspiron 15 5570 15.6" HD laptop ($479)
- Dell 27" IPS monitor ($119.99)
- ESPN table tennis cable w/ cover ($240)
- Farberware digital oil-less fryer ($39)
- Frigidaire retro compact fridge ($99)
- HP Pavilion x360 15.6" convertible laptop ($529)
- Lenovo Ideapad 320 15.6" laptop ($299)
- Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6" laptop ($349)
- Lifetime portable basketball hoop ($129)
- meShare 1080p mini cameras 2-pack ($39.99)
- RCA 65" class 4K Ultra HD LED TV ($399)
- Samsung Galaxy 7" Tab E Lite ($69.99)
- Sharp 50" Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV ($249)
- Sharp 55" Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV ($299)
These deals will only last until the end of Thursday, November 8, but there will be a much bigger smorgasbord of bargains available in-store and online in just a just a couple weeks. The first Black Friday deals, which you can preview here, will launch online at 10pm on November 21. The in-store sale kicks off at 6pm on Thanksgiving Day (November 22), though Walmart is going to be hosting a special pre-sale "party" for customers in its stores from 4-6pm and will be giving away four million cups of coffee and nearly two million free Christmas cookies.
Hopefully, your Black Friday shopping fund will be well-nourished then, too.
