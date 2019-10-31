Walmart's Pickup Service Will Bring Alcohol Straight Out to Your Car Now

Imagine a world where you can grab your weekly beer or Pinot Grigio supply without leaving the car. Now stop imagining it because, thanks to Walmart, it's a reality. The retailer just announced its Grocery Pickup program now includes alcohol.
ICYMI, the pickup service isn't actually new -- it was first piloted in Denver back in 2013 and has since become available in nearly 3,000 store locations nationwide. Here's how it works: you place an order online and a personal shopper scrounges through the aisles for all your needs. Your only responsibility in the game, other than paying, of course, is driving to a designated parking space. From there, a Walmart employee will delivery the goods straight to your trunk. You don't even have to get out of the car, so wear your pajamas or no pants at all! Actually, please wear pants.
What about the booze, though? This news means 2,000 store locations across 29 states are now eligible and if yours is one of them, you can add beer, wine, and liquor to your Grocery Pickup online cart. They'll obviously verify your ID, too.
"No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules," Walmart's SVP of Digital Operations Tom Ward said in a statement. "Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to."
