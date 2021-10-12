Walmart Has 'Hocus Pocus' Baking Kits to Celebrate Halloween
Here's a little something for your sweet tooth.
Courtesy of Walmart
Hocus Pocus is easily one of the best witch movies to date. It celebrates the sweet, scary, and sometimes corny nature of Halloween. So this year, if you are looking to invoke witchy energy, Walmart has got some witch-themed treats that will do the trick.
Walmart is offering Hocus Pocus-themed baking kits with everything from cupcakes to hot chocolate.
Here's the lineup:
- Hocus Pocus Amuck Amuck Cupcake Kit for $5.47: a vanilla cupcake mix with everything you need to bring your cupcakes to life, including frosting, sprinkles, and liners
- Hocus Pocus Binx Cookie Kit for $5.47: Fans can make Binx-inspired black cat cookies with big yellow candy eyes and black sprinkled fur with an almond-flavored sugar cookie mix, frosting, sanding sugar, eye sprinkles, and a cookie-cutter.
- Hocus Pocus Spell Book Brownie Kit for $5.47: a fudgy brownie mix that can be decorated with black icing to look like the spellbook from the movie
- Hocus Pocus Potion Bottle Cookie Kit for $5.47: an almond-flavored sugar cookie mix with 'eye of newt' edible stickers
- Hocus Pocus Hot Cocoa Bomb Kit for $5.47: green hot cocoa powder and marshmallows
These treats are sure to sweeten up any Halloween and are available in Walmart stores nationwide.
Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.