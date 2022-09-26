Walmart's New 'No Concerns' Return Policy Will Improve the Way You Shop

To help you get ahead of your shopping this year, Walmart is making a few improvements to its own return policy that will change your shopping game. Starting in October, customers and Walmart+ members can start shopping without 30-day return policies. The "Holiday Guarantee" gives you a longer return window, so you can purchase your presents after October 1 and have until January 31, 2023 to send anything back.

Please learn your lesson and stop procrastinating your holiday shopping till the very last minute. The mall on Christmas Eve might as well be the Hunger Games, except in this version, you're throwing elbows over the last pair of AirPod Max.

"Walmart is making the returns experience easier and more convenient with three new and expanded options that save customers time during the busiest season of the year and give them extra peace of mind when shopping for gifts," the company said in an announcement last week. "Starting in October, Walmart customers and Walmart+ members can take advantage of seamless new returns options."

Here's the best part: the retail giant is also making it more convenient to conduct your returns—whether they're strange presents from your Aunt Suzy or gifts you ended up not giving. Walmart is offering curbside returns, in addition to return pickup from your house for eligible Walmart+ members.

Just initiate your eligible return in the app and you will be able to schedule the return for pickup. You don't even need a box or label. The professionals will handle that part. Both return options will be available beginning the first week in October.