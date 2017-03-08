Walmart Is Giving Everyone Free Cupcakes This Weekend

In a move clearly aimed at Amazon Prime, Walmart recently introduced free two-day shipping on most orders via its online store. But it looks like the retail giant has found a new way to lure you to its physical stores: free cupcakes.

Here's the deal:

On Sunday, March 12, Walmart stores nationwide (Supercenter locations only) will hand out free cupcakes to customers from 12pm to 4pm while supplies last. All you have to do is visit your nearest store and ask for one, according to a Walmart spokesperson. That's it. Perhaps the only difficult part about the giveaway is choosing which cupcake flavor you'd like: vanilla or chocolate with white buttercream or whipped icing.