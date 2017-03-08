News

Walmart Is Giving Everyone Free Cupcakes This Weekend

By Published On 03/08/2017 By Published On 03/08/2017
shutterstock.com

In a move clearly aimed at Amazon Prime, Walmart recently introduced free two-day shipping on most orders via its online store. But it looks like the retail giant has found a new way to lure you to its physical stores: free cupcakes

Here's the deal:

On Sunday, March 12, Walmart stores nationwide (Supercenter locations only) will hand out free cupcakes to customers from 12pm to 4pm while supplies last. All you have to do is visit your nearest store and ask for one, according to a Walmart spokesperson. That's it. Perhaps the only difficult part about the giveaway is choosing which cupcake flavor you'd like: vanilla or chocolate with white buttercream or whipped icing.

The company said it plans to pass out nearly three million cupcakes. Sure, getting a single free cupcake probably isn't worth the trip to your nearest Walmart, but if you're already planning to shop there that day, then you're in for a treat beyond just the inevitably good people watching. 

h/t Brand Eating

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and hasn't had a good cupcake in a while. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

