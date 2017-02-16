Walmart's Being Sued for Selling Fake Craft Beer

This isn't just a matter of calling Walmart -- a company that had a market value of about $250 billion in 2015 -- a large company though. The lawsuit calls out the beer itself, which is made with a company called Trouble Brewing, based in Upstate New York and owned by WX Brands. In actuality, Trouble Brewing's business address is the same as that of Genesee Brewery, which is known for its mass-production, college-favorite brews as much as it is for being a local staple in New York -- despite being owned by a Costa Rica-based company, Florida Ice and Farm.

The class-action suit alleges that the Walmart beers' packaging and placement on Walmart shelves alongside other craft beers amounts to "predatory conduct" that could entice consumers to pay more money for beer that doesn't rise to a "craft beer" standard. Because craft beer consumers demonstrate a willingness to pay, on average, $2 to $3 more per six-pack for craft beer than they would for a mass-produced beer, they claim it's unfair of Walmart to stock its shelves with these products.