Walmart's New $98 Membership Gets You Same-Day Delivery & Gas Discounts

There's a new membership with "+" in its name, and thankfully, it has nothing to do with streaming video. Walmart announced on Tuesday that its launching its much-anticipated Walmart+ membership, a perks-filled paid service it hopes can compete with Amazon's popular Amazon Prime membership.

Walmart+ will launch with three main perks: unlimited free delivery, gas discounts, and access to the retailer's Scan & Go mobile app feature that lets you bypass the checkout line in its stores, according to a spokesperson. The list of benefits is small compared to Amazon Prime's extensive offerings, but Walmart claims the list of Walmart+ benefits will "continue to grow over time." It's also cheaper than Amazon Prime. Walmart will begin selling memberships on September 15 for either $12.95 per month or $98 for a year (Prime will set you back $12.99 per month or $119 for a year).

To kick things off, Walmart will give you a free 15-day trial.

“We are a company committed to meeting our customers’ needs,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said in a press release. “Customers know they can trust us and depend on us, and we’ve designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them. Walmart+ will bring together a comprehensive set of benefits where we see the greatest needs from our customers and where our scale can bring solutions at an unprecedented value.”