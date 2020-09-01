Walmart's New $98 Membership Gets You Same-Day Delivery & Gas Discounts
Walmart is taking on Amazon with a new membership that's cheaper than Amazon Prime.
There's a new membership with "+" in its name, and thankfully, it has nothing to do with streaming video. Walmart announced on Tuesday that its launching its much-anticipated Walmart+ membership, a perks-filled paid service it hopes can compete with Amazon's popular Amazon Prime membership.
Walmart+ will launch with three main perks: unlimited free delivery, gas discounts, and access to the retailer's Scan & Go mobile app feature that lets you bypass the checkout line in its stores, according to a spokesperson. The list of benefits is small compared to Amazon Prime's extensive offerings, but Walmart claims the list of Walmart+ benefits will "continue to grow over time." It's also cheaper than Amazon Prime. Walmart will begin selling memberships on September 15 for either $12.95 per month or $98 for a year (Prime will set you back $12.99 per month or $119 for a year).
To kick things off, Walmart will give you a free 15-day trial.
“We are a company committed to meeting our customers’ needs,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart's chief customer officer, said in a press release. “Customers know they can trust us and depend on us, and we’ve designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them. Walmart+ will bring together a comprehensive set of benefits where we see the greatest needs from our customers and where our scale can bring solutions at an unprecedented value.”
Here's the full breakdown of Walmart+'s benefits, per the press release:
- Unlimited free delivery: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited – a subscription service that allows customers to place an unlimited number of deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.
- Scan & Go: Unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app -- a fast way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience.
- Fuel discounts: Fill up and save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam’s Club fuel stations will soon be added to this lineup.
At nearly a hundred bucks a year, Walmart+ certainly isn't cheap, but it's slightly more affordable than Amazon Prime and offers decent benefits, especially for shoppers who already shop at Walmart online and in its physical stores. Like with any subscription, it's best to weigh the costs, perks, and your needs to see if it makes sense for you.
