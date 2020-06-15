Tens of Thousands of Pounds of Beef Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

Do you have some serious beef with your roommate, spouse, or family member? It might be time to toss it out, because a New Jersey-based company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products potentially contaminated with E. coli.

According to a recall notice released by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on June 13, the beef was packaged by the company Lakeside Refrigerated Services in in Swedesboro, New Jersey, and the contamination was discovered through routine testing. No related consumer illness has been reported.

The beef in question was shipped to Walmart and other retailers nationwide, according to Consumer Reports. That means, regardless of how expensive groceries seem to be getting due to a COVID-19-inspired increase in demand, you should probably sprint to your freezer and look for beef with the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Here's the full list of products (note that the recall includes both patties and formless ground beef):

1lb. vacuum packages containing “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P-53298-82.

1lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean / 7% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P53929-70.

1lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020 and lot code P53944-10.

4lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean / 20% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of June 25, 2020 and lot code P53937-45.

1Ib. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean / 15% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P53935-25.

1lb. vacuum packages containing “Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat” and a use or freeze by date of July 1, 2020 and lot code P53930-18.

The specific strain of E. coli is O157:H7 which, according to the notice, is "a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism." So you'll prooooobably have a faint suspicion that something is going wrong.

If you are experiencing any signs of illness after consuming beef, seek medical care immediately... And if you're just curious about something regarding the recall, call the Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at (856) 832-3881.

It's been a tough year for beef. A nationwide, coronavirus-related supply chain issue led to a beef shortage that companies like Wendy's are only just now recovering from. We're really hoping this recall is a capstone for 2020's animal product drama.