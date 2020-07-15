It's Official: No Mask, No Entry at Walmart or Sam's Club

The only debate we should be having at this point in America's COVID-19 outbreak is on which masks most accurately display our personalities. And, as of Wednesday, both Walmart and Sam's Club agree.

Walmart and Sam's Club will no longer allow folks to cruise around their stores without a proper face mask. In a letter posted to Walmart's website titled "A Simple Step to Help Keep You Safe," Dacona Smith (Chief Operating Officer of Walmart US) and Lance de la Rosa (Chief Operating Officer of Sam’s Club) announced that face coverings will be required at all locations, starting Monday, July 20.

"This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols," the letter reads, going on to describe the steps both companies will take to ensure that the rules are enforced, including the use of trained "health ambassadors" that will be stationed near entrances. (By the way, there'll only be one entrance going forward.)

"The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution."

The chief operating officers promise that complimentary masks will be provided if the customer doesn’t have one, or the they can purchase masks in bulk outside.

"We know some people have differing opinions on this topic," the letter states politely. "We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC."

In a nation of uncertainty -- a dystopian universe of unqualified people questioning the experts who say that masks are important -- we apparently need a little convincing from our corporate moms and dads. Starbucks, for example, started requiring face coverage this week, and most commercial airlines are currently banning passengers who refuse to wear one. And this recent news about Sam's Club and Walmart is more symbolic than it is business-altering.

"Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings," the letter noted, as you might have seen from viral videos showing anti-maskers starting arguments with employees in produce aisles.