This Vegetable Is Being Recalled from Walmart Stores in 18 States Due to Salmonella

The recall is being initiated due to potential Salmonella contamination.

By Janae Price

Published on 4/20/2022 at 12:32 PM

Organic Marketside Zucchini is being recalled from Walmart stores due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA announced yesterday that World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, California is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 after the organic produce tested positive during a routine sampling.

The produce has been distributed through select Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

If you live in one of these states and have recently purchased Organic Marketside Zucchini from Walmart keep an eye out for these packaging details:

So far, there have been no illnesses reported in relation to this recall. The CDC says that Salmonella can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy adults infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The FDA urges shoppers who may have purchased the contaminated produce to throw it out. Shoppers with questions can contact World Variety Produce, Inc. at 1-800-588-0151, Monday through Friday, from 7 am to 5 pm PST.

