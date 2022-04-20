This Vegetable Is Being Recalled from Walmart Stores in 18 States Due to Salmonella

Organic Marketside Zucchini is being recalled from Walmart stores due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA announced yesterday that World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, California is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 after the organic produce tested positive during a routine sampling.

The produce has been distributed through select Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

If you live in one of these states and have recently purchased Organic Marketside Zucchini from Walmart keep an eye out for these packaging details: