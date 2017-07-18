Yes, You Can Now Buy Fruit Punch Pickles at Walmart

Pickles -- that delightfully briny snack and arguably the best element of the sandwich-eating process -- are about to get a whole lot sweeter. Walmart has announced a new pickle product it intends to pack into stores: fruit-punch-flavored pickles.
Now you might be thinking, "Silly Walmart, fruit punch is for Gatorade." And you wouldn't be wrong. But the combination of sweet, candy-like fruit punch flavor and the salty, vinegary goodness of pickles is a long time coming. Fruit punch pickles are an especially big deal in the South, where Kool-Aid and pickle brine have been living out a torrid, unabashedly sweet love affair for years. Walmart will call its Great Value–branded version the Tropickle.
And the company's official line frames the union as a romance, too: "Like the modern-day couple," a Walmart spokesperson explains, "the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, Walmart is celebrating their union on store shelves."
Now, the pickles sold aren't any different from your standard pickled cucumbers, with the exception of the fact that they're floating in red fruit punch instead of your standard pickle juice. Walmart will be selling them at 1,400 of its stores (mostly in South), for less than $2.
I say have no fear of this holy matrimony and try them if you can get your hands on them. The truth, dear reader, is that all pickles are good pickles. Even if some of your friends disagree.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.