Walmart’s Huge Robotic Kiosks Let you Pick Up Groceries 24/7

With Amazon poised to reinvent the way we stock our fridges, it's clear that shopping for groceries is due for a collision with modernity. Walmart, too, would like to reinvent the normally mundane practice of buying frozen food. That's why the company is currently testing out a massive self-service kiosk at a superstore in Warr Acres, Oklahoma, with the aim of fulfilling online shopping orders at all hours of the day and night.
The mega-retailer's 24 Hour Online Grocery Pickup is pretty simple: Customers place an order online, which is then retrieved and sorted by Walmart employees, who place the goods in bins to be picked up at the kiosk. All you have to do is enter your five-digit pickup code and your groceries are brought to you by a machine. If it already sounds too convenient, just wait, because pickup can be fulfilled in 60 seconds or less.
The 20' x 80' kiosks are capable of filling hundreds of orders a day, and over 30,000 store items are available for purchase. They're also stocked with fridges and freezers, so your groceries don't spoil. The minimum purchase is $30 and yes, they're open 24/7, just in case you're craving a late night binge of ice cream and DiGiorno.
"All year long our customers are looking for ways to save time and money," said company spokesman Scott Markley. "Especially for busy families with kids, grocery shopping used to take a couple of hours on the weekend. You can now pickup your groceries in just a few minutes and have more time back in your day. And all at the same low prices as in the store."
Walmart has offered the option to shop for groceries online for sometime, with customers required to come to the store for pick up. Now, the company hopes, it can fend off pressure from Amazon with a kiosk that operates at all hours of the day.
