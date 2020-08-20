Walmart's Bargain Wine Collection Just Got Even Cheaper

I am by no means a wine connoisseur. And while I'd like nothing more than the street cred that comes from having a sophisticated palate, I can't tell the difference between that $145 bottle of cabernet you've been saving for a special occasion and my Trader Joe's Two Buck Chuck.

If, like myself, you've got the taste of a 19-year-old scamming Barefoot with your fake ID, boy do I have news for you: Walmart's already cheapwine selection just got even more cost-effective. The retail giant is debuting an entire collection of $5 pinot grigio, chardonnay, rosé, red blend, and cabernet sauvignon bottles, The Takeout reports.

Walmart's Winemakers Selection Classic Series, which originally debuted in 2018 at a slightly more expensive price point, is set to hit 2,600 store locations nationwide. The company initially sold its bargain bottles for $11, before ultimately deciding the cost was slightly elevated for its customers.

"This relaunch is all about our customers, simplifying the branding, making it clearer, making sure the items are what our customers are looking for, and then of course over-delivering on the quality of wine for the price," vice president of adult beverage for Walmart Jason Fremstad told Grocery Drive.

According to beverage analyst Bourcard Nesin, who spoke with the outlet, wine sales have seen a massive spike thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Walmart's merely capitalizing on the trend with its latest bargain collection revamp.

"That gives Walmart a great opportunity to put forward a brand that’s well-priced and well-branded," Nesin said.