The Walmart Yodeling Boy Played Coachella and Hung Out With Justin Bieber

Eleven-year-old Mason Ramsey, the human meme who's been toast of the internet since he was caught yodeling on camera at his local Walmart in Illinois, performed at Coachella on Friday. Wearing his trademark cowboy garb, Ramsey received a hero's welcome, as he took the stage before roaring crowds to perform with the DJ Whethan.
The comedian Eric Curtin tweeted video of Ramsey singing his trademark rendition of "Lovesick Blues" into a massive sound system. It was really something, as Coachella's sweaty attendees snapped photos of the meme incarnate standing before them.
You Can Now Get Artisanal Twinkies Delivered to Your Door in NYC
Though it was rumored that Ramsey was scheduled to perform on Friday, Curtin claimed to be pulling the strings all along. After he and Ramsey followed each other on Twitter, the two exchanged direct messages and the plans to perform with Whethan -- an early Ramsey fan -- were born.
Here's another vantage point of Ramsey's star-studded appearance. Almost as if ordained by the Gods above, Justin Bieber was in the audience. The pair reportedly took selfies together.
This kid is practically a Beatle.
Whethan and Ramsey cemented their performance with a photo. Whetlan wore a blue tracksuit, as a future bass DJ might, and Ramsey wore a cowboy hat and boots, because that's what he does.
A story fit for our increasingly strange times, Ramsey's rise has been a wild ride for the Golconda, Illinois native. A month ago, Ramsey was like any other adolescent yodeler, working the aisle at his local Walmart. Then, as a video of him performing Hank William's "Lovesick Blues" became the preeminent meme on Twitter, Ramsey's star rose dramatically, with ample remixes flooding the internet and nods from Steve Aoki and the Ellen show quickly following. Ramsey was also solely responsible for positioning the lovelorn Hank Williams song near the top of Spotify's charts, a posthumous bump in popularity no one saw coming for the country legend.
While most memes usually fade into the obscurity of weird subreddits, Ramsey seems intent on riding this out for as long as he can. After all, at 11-years-old, it appears that time is totally on his side.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.