Welp, the Walmart Yodeling Boy Is Playing Coachella

Eleven-year-old Mason Ramsey, pride of the internet, has been working his way into America's hearts since a video of him yodeling at Walmart went viral early this month. Since then, his rendition of Hank William's "Lovesick Blues" at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, has been remixed ad nauseam, turned into a steady supply of memes, and even acknowledged by Steve Aoki. Ramsey has also appeared on Ellen, as all memes do at some point in their lifespan.
Now, TMZ reports that Ramsey is set to make an inevitable appearance at Coachella. Apparently, he'll take the stage with the DJ Whelan, whose set is Friday at 2:45pm PST in the Sahara Tent. Ramsey's rising star has attracted interest from a bunch of artists, with Post Malone apparently eager to parade the kid on stage. Performing with the rapper will have to wait until the second weekend of Coachella, per the report, because Ramsey is scheduled to play a gig at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, when Post Malone's first Coachella set is scheduled. Yodeling and rap might collide, however, during Coachella's second week, as Ramsey is free to perform with Post Malone then.
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
Ramsey had a gig earlier this week at the very same Walmart that birthed his meteoric rise. It was live streamed on the retailer's Facebook. For posterity, here's the original video that made yodeling mainstream in 2018:
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.