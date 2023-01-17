Here Is Your Chance to Work as a Citizen 'Walrus Detective'

While true crime content is a blemish on society that gives annoying people safety fetishes and the need to make “If I Go Missing” binders, the thrill of solving a mystery is something that most people love. But, instead of steeping yourself in the unethical bathwater that is hypothesizing your own victimization, you can put your detective skills and love of mysteries to good use fighting against climate change.

The World Wildlife Foundation and British Antarctic Survey are enlisting the help of the public to become "walrus detectives." The Walrus From Space project will put citizen scientists to work reviewing thousands of satellite images to create the first-ever population census of Atlantic and Laptev walruses. So far, 11,000 people have already signed up for the job, which will require you to look at satellite images and pinpoint the number of walruses in each image.