Here Is Your Chance to Work as a Citizen 'Walrus Detective'
The detectives will help conservationists protect the animals in coming years.
While true crime content is a blemish on society that gives annoying people safety fetishes and the need to make “If I Go Missing” binders, the thrill of solving a mystery is something that most people love. But, instead of steeping yourself in the unethical bathwater that is hypothesizing your own victimization, you can put your detective skills and love of mysteries to good use fighting against climate change.
The World Wildlife Foundation and British Antarctic Survey are enlisting the help of the public to become "walrus detectives." The Walrus From Space project will put citizen scientists to work reviewing thousands of satellite images to create the first-ever population census of Atlantic and Laptev walruses. So far, 11,000 people have already signed up for the job, which will require you to look at satellite images and pinpoint the number of walruses in each image.
Why is such a job so important?
"The climate crisis is causing the Arctic to warm about three times faster than the global average, and the sea ice that walruses depend on is disappearing at a staggering rate," The World Wildlife Foundation explained. "Summer Arctic sea ice extent is shrinking by 12.6% per decade as a result of warming temperatures."
You can register for the role at wwf.org.uk. To participate in the program you'll need at least 30 minutes of your time and a screen large enough to be able to identify walruses from satellite images. Upon registering to be a walrus detective, you'll get a short training to make sure you know how to do the identifications and after identifying a certain number of walruses you can even receive merit badges.
