Disney Just Dropped More Bad News for Netflix

The impending Walt Disney streaming apocalypse just got a little worse. Following reports that Disney films like Mulan, Zootopia, and Finding Dory, will disappear from Netflix in favor of a Disney-exclusive streaming service, CEO Bob Iger dropped another bombshell on Thursday: the new streaming service will also be the exclusive home of films from the Marvel and Star Wars properties. You won’t see them on Netflix.
"I have described a very rich, treasure trove of content for this app," Iger said at a Los Angeles event on Thursday, according to a report by CNBC. "We're going to launch big, and we're going to launch hot."
Iger did not say how much the service will cost, but it will launch with original Disney series, exclusive Disney movies, and will serve as the digital home for the company's vast television library. The company has said that it will be taking its movies off of Netflix starting in 2019. Additionally, the entertainment giant is building out a separate premium ESPN streaming service as well.
For Disney, this makes perfect sense business-wise. Surely the company will make a boatload more money off the licenses, characters, and films it owns if it offers streaming access to those properties within its own playground. It'll make even more money if that playground is diversified to entice customers with not just Pixar or Disney Animation Studios films, but also the action-packed blockbusters and tentpole franchises like the Marvel and Star Wars movies.
For fans, it's just another bill to pay. The good news is that Disney only plans on launching this service in 2019 -- so you've still got time to watch your favorites on Netflix. Moreover, if you like Netflix-produced Marvel TV shows like Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, or The Defenders, those series are expected to remain on the service, since Netflix produced them.
For everything else, it seems, we'll have to pay up come 2019.
h/t CNBC
