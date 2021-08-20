Walt Disney World Just Updated Its Mask Policy Again

Fresh on the heels of announcing its all-new Genie service, Disney has even more news to share: The company is updating its mask policy at Walt Disney World again.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida announced this week that park guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings while outdoors, including on outdoor attractions and lines. Masking in these areas is now optional, according to a report by ABC News. The easing of restrictions only applies to Disney's Florida parks; visitors at Disneyland in California are still required to mask up.

Everyone who enters Disney World ages two and up must still wear masks while indoors, including while waiting in any indoor queues. The announcement comes as Florida reported a record-high number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Since Disney World reopened, it has implemented evolving restrictions and safety requirements to comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Disney is one of several American companies that require employees to get vaccinated; all salaried and non-union hourly employees who work on-site must be vaccinated. The company doesn't have vaccination requirements for park guests.