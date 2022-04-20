Walt Disney World Drops All Mask Requirements for Guests
The requirements are being rolled back amid a nationwide reversal of mask mandates.
Jerome LABOUYRIE/Shutterstock
Walt Disney World is joining airlines and plenty of other private businesses in dropping any mask requirements for food guests. In a statement published on its website on April 19, the theme park shared its updated COVID-19 policies, which were noticeably more relaxed than in previous months of the pandemic.
"As we have done since reopening, we've been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols,” the website states. “Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice."
While masks are now optional at the parks, Walt Disney Parks still recommends masks for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor spaces and while on enclosed transportation. You'll still need to make reservations through the Disney Park Pass reservation system to enter the park.
Even with the drop in mask mandates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) planned on extending it until May 3. Anyone entering Walt Disney World "voluntarily assumes all risks related to exposure to COVID-19," the website states.
To read all of Walt Disney World's safety guidelines, head to the theme park's website.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.