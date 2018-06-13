Nintendo Just Embarrassed Waluigi and Fans Are Pissed

There's no doubt that one of the major draws of playing Super Smash Bros. is you can play as a ton of different Nintendo characters. On Tuesday, Nintendo announced the upcoming release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game, which will be released in December for Switch. This time, there are even more characters. The trailer goes as far as saying, "Everyone is here."
Many Nintendo fans are crying "WAAAAH" because everyone is not here. Poor, villainous Waluigi -- basically the Mirror Universe version of Luigi -- is not a playable character. Everyone's favorite meme-able Wa-character was hosed. It turns out, he has a lot of fans, and they want answers.
Some are mourning his omission, but others know the real reason Waluigi isn't here. He turned down the opportunity. He's got wa-lot of other things going on.
In the new game, you get access to more than 60 characters including stalwarts like Mario and Luigi and characters who are new to the franchise like Ridley from Metroid and Inklings from Splatoon. You know, "Everyone is here."
Everyone, that is, except Waluigi, unless fans raise a stink long enough that things somehow change. However, you can get your Waluigi fill when Nintendo releases Mario Tennis Aces on June 22. Or maybe they can make him some kind of retro game for when the NES Classic is reissued later this month.
h/t Polygon
