Here's How to Get $1,000 to Travel Anywhere You'd Like

Share how you'd spend $1,000 in travel credit and you might just get them. No questions asked.

Wanderu, the bus and train travel booking platform, is celebrating its tenth anniversary, and to celebrate, it is giving 10 lucky winners $1,000 each to spend on bus and train tickets. All you have to do is have a plan, be excited about it, and be willing to publicly share it.

Where exactly could you go with that cash, you might be wondering? Wanderu partners with train lines in 25 countries and bus companies in 47 countries across North America and Europe, so the possibilities are pretty significant.

You have until September 15 to submit your entry which—you guessed it—has to be a social media one. Head over to Instagram or TikTok, and share with the world what you would do and where you'd like to travel if you were among the lucky winners. You have to make sure Wanderu sees it, though. To make your entry eligible, you must tag and follow @Wanderu on Instagram or @GoWanderu on TikTok, depending on where you post your video, and you must include the hashtag #10YearsOfWanderu and #sweepstakes in your post. Once you've done that, you're all set!

If you're confused as to why Wanderu would give away something so precious, there is an answer to that. It's a huge thank you to their community, without which the company says it wouldn't have become such a huge platform.

"In the past decade, we built a strong team of professionals who are passionate about simplifying ground travel, launched an award-winning app, and survived a global pandemic, all the while helping millions of travelers easily book their trips. All of that made us stronger and more motivated than ever to continue making Wanderu the best place to book your travels online," Polina Raygorodskaya, CEO and co-founder of Wanderu, said in a statement. "However, none of it would have been possible without the growing support of the bus and train travelers out there who continuously turn to us to plan their adventures. Our small, but resilient, team is forever grateful to them and we are excited to bring 10 lucky individuals the gift of travel!"

For more information on the sweepstakes, you can visit Wanderu's website.