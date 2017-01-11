Bigfoot Is Real. This Grainy, Blurry Video Proves It.

The internet loves a good conspiracy, and video purporting to show the enigmatic beast known as Bigfoot is currently making the online rounds.

Footage captured by CarbonTV’s Eagle Cam in May shows what looks like a furry creature ambling through a Michigan forest. It walks on two legs, surveying its surroundings among the woodland environment, ostensibly doing Bigfoot stuff. It’s hard to see what the figure actually does, as the grainy footage was shot from more than 85 feet in the air.

Take a look for yourself. Is this Bigfoot, or, like, a person in a Bigfoot costume?