The Wasabi You're Eating Isn't Actually Wasabi

No matter how many times you go out for sushi, the odds of getting served real wasabi are pretty close to zero. Wasabi is the Milli Vanilli of the food world. It's almost 100 percent fake (What? They danced). An incredible amount of "wasabi" served around the world is actually dyed horseradish with mustard.

A new video from Great Big Story looks at a wasabi farm in Japan to show how difficult the crop is to grow and why it is prohibitively expensive for most restaurants to serve. Horseradish has become an almost universal stand in because it mimics that nasal burn of wasabi. However, the flavors aren't identical. Real wasabi is served fresh, grated off the stalk and contains flavors that last longer and have a sweeter taste.