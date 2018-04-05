Refusing to Do the Dishes Can Lead to Worse Sex

It's rare to find someone who actually enjoys doing the dishes. And if you do, it's wise not to trust them, because that's just, like, really weird. Dirty dishes are gross and washing them is even grosser. However, your disdain for the dreaded sudsy and food particle-splattering chore is entirely justified, because according to a forthcoming study, dishwashing actually causes more relationship distress than any other household task out there.
According to a new report soon to be released by the Council of Contemporary Families, a non-profit dedicated to studying family dynamics, the burden of doing the dishes can actually seriously affect the "health and longevity" of a relationship, The Atlantic reports. In fact, per the study, women in heterosexual relationships consider sharing the dishwashing duties to be more important than sharing that of other household tasks like shopping, laundry, or general housecleaning. And women who frequently find themselves bearing the brunt of dirty dish duty reported "more relationship conflict, less relationship satisfaction, and even worse sex" than women whose partners help out.
It's shouldn't come as much of a surprise that partners stuck doing the dishes all the time aren't super stoked about it, but what makes it worse than so many other chores -- like cleaning the bathroom? The Atlantic explored that a bit and points to the fact that, well, it's just plain nasty, and even when you do it well, it's not going to earn you a compliment.
"What is there to say? ‘Oh, the silverware is so... sparkly’?” University of Utah Assistant Professor of Sociology Dan Carlson, lead author of the study, told the magazine.
Carlson also acknowledges that the most unpopular chores are ones that involve cleaning up after others and have long been associated with women (e.g. laundry, cleaning the toilet, dishes, etc.) while things like car washing or mowing the lawn -- often associated with men -- don't necessarily involve gross grime and germs. When women feel they're frequently left to handle the traditionally female tasks it can quickly breed resentment, hence the reason why perpetual un-aided dish duty might stir up some relationship trouble. He also notes that couples who share the burden of dishes, either by equally divvying up all chores or by doing them together, have happier relationships overall.
There you have it: evidence that dishes are literally the worst. So, hey, pitch in every once and a while why don't ya.
