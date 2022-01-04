This Is Why You Shouldn't Wash Pre-Washed Lettuce

When it comes to cooking at home, convenience is critical. Things like pre-cut and pre-washed produce can be absolute lifesavers. However, some people don't trust pre-washed ingredients, like lettuce, and insist on rewashing them. It turns out doing so may be causing more harm, however.

According to a registered dietician who spoke with Eating Well, washing pre-washed lettuce at home could be introducing potentially harmful bacteria or other contaminants to your leafy greens. Neva Cochran, M.S., RDN, LD, explained to the outlet that washed produce is done in a government-regulated way in a facility much cleaner than your home kitchen.

"Leafy greens in sealed bags labeled 'triple washed,' 'washed' or 'ready-to-eat' are produced in a facility inspected by a government regulatory authority and operated under Good Manufacturing Practices," she said.

The Food and Drug Administration sets standards for washing things like lettuce and other leafy greens. The standards cover everything from personal hygiene for workers, facility design, equipment maintenance, sanitation, and process controls in production and packaging. All food manufacturing facilities must follow those practices or risk being shut down. At home, you might be a little looser about cleanliness, no matter how neat you consider yourself. Even minor oversights can mean the potential for cross-contamination, which can leave you sick.

"Washing them again [at home] can actually increase the risk for leafy greens to pick up bacteria from your sin, countertops, cutting boards, knives, colanders, salad spinners, bowls or other items or surfaces in your kitchen the greens might come in contact with during the washing process," Cochran said.

The fact of the matter is, no matter how much you clean your kitchen and wash your dishes, you're probably doing things at home that the FDA wouldn't allow in a facility that produces and packages leafy greens. Additionally, there's likely a lot more germs and bacteria hanging around your home than you think, whether it's in your sponge, your sink, or on the cookware or prep items you're using. To make matters worse, leafy greens like lettuce are typically eaten raw, meaning there's no opportunity to cook away the yuck that might be linkering in there.

"The FDA also advises against using commercial fruit and vegetable washes because they may leave residues," Cochran explains. "Plus their safety and effectiveness have not been thoroughly tested or standardized."

If all of that seems too complex, that's understandable. The safest way to get clean, ready-to-eat greens is to buy them pre-washed. Even with the many lettuce recalls, it's safer coming from a factory than it is being washed in your home.