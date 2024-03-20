Farewell Stumpy, DC's Most Famous Cherry Blossom Tree

Cherry blossom trees are traditionally revered for their beauty, with long branches that extend out like elegant arms, adorned with those stunning pink flowers that draw in crowds from all over the world. But Washington DC's most revered cherry blossom tree in 2024 doesn't have the typically adored canopy of branches. Instead, Stumpy lives up to its name. The short tree only has branches on one side, almost like it is leaning over in exhaustion after its many years of service.

Stumpy has become a social media sensation for the 2024 cherry blossom season, and is a long-time favorite in DC. What's not to love? In a world where perfection is often sought and cherished, this short and sparely branched tree stands out despite expectations. But, this will be the tree's last year dotting DC’s Tidal Basin. Stumpy will be one of the 158 cherry blossoms cut down after this spring bloom is over, according to NPR. The trees are getting the chop due to rising sea tides, which are causing trees like Stumpy to rot out.

During high tide, the walkways around the Tidal Basin—which was built to help regulate the Potomac River—flood. The flooding, combined with the land sinking, has deteriorated the area for guests, and some of the cherry blossom trees living there. With the removal of the 158 trees, the National Park Service will be able to raise the Tidal Basin's walls by five feet, according to DCist. The building up of the walls to combat rising sea levels threatening the park is just one of the initiatives involved with making the park more climate-resilient.

Still, even though Stumpy's removal is necessary for the long-term preservation of the park and its magnificent cherry blossoms, the tree is going to be mourned. On March 20, a special trumpet tribute was held at the tree. Others have reported finding bottles of whiskey and flowers placed on Stumpy's soon-to-be-demolished roots. There is, incredibly, even a Stumpy mascot, who has performed a few dance numbers next to the tree.