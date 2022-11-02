This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

The best thing an airport can have is a direct rail link to and from the big city it calls home. Take San Francisco International Airport or Chicago's O'Hare, for instance. Each is a shining example of ease and simplicity for city dwellers without a car.

Now Washington D.C.'s biggest airport is set to receive a rail service stop of its own. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced Monday that the area's Metrorail system will open its Dulles International Airport (IAD) station on November 15.

Travelers will be able to access the trains via an underground tunnel that connects to the airport's baggage claim area. The station, once opened, will mark the end of a 23-mile extension project for the Metrorail's Silver Line.

The $3 billion extension kicked off in 2009 and added a total of six new stations. In addition to Dulles, the Silver Line now has stops at Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn.

In accordance with a tradition that dates back to 1971, Metro workers will hand out commemorative pennants to passengers at the new Silver Line stops on November 15.