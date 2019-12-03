Woman Thanks Restaurant Critic After Review Accidentally Exposes Cheating Husband

If you wanna cheat on your significant other, go right ahead. Just know, you're going to get caught. Your wife, partner, boyfriend, fiancée, whatever will eventually see that suspicious text or Instagram DM, or... restaurant review.
Yes, you read the latter right. On November 27, a DC-based woman wrote Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema during his weekly live chat column "Ask Tom" to thank him for exposing her philandering spouse.
"Well Tom your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn't me!" she wrote. "Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair. Just thought you'd be amused to hear of your part in the drama. This Thanksgiving I'm grateful to you for exposing a cheat!"
Sietsema was rightfully shocked. "Please, please, please tell me this is a crank post," he asked, adding "I'd hate to learn otherwise. I file two reviews a week, for Food and the Magazine, so I'm not sure which restaurant this is."
He followed up the drama with an online warning: be faithful or get caught. Fans ran with the response, joking, "service journalism, brotherman and "Snitches get dishes." Ah, food humor!
Here are more reactions:
This Is NYC's First All Japanese Food Hall
The moral of this story is, clearly, don't cheat, but if you do find yourself with a side piece, consider that hole-in-the-wall diner across town over the city's latest culinary hotspot. You're less likely to wind up in the Post.
h/t Delish
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.